Companies

Vinmart+ stores begin selling tickets for next year’s maiden F1 race

By Minh Son   July 3, 2019 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's first Formula 1 race event will be hosted in April 2020. Photo by VGPC.

Tickets for Vietnam’s first Formula 1 race are being sold at over 1,800 Vinmart+ convenience stores.

Vietnam Grand Prix Llc said general admission for three days to the event in Hanoi costs VND1.75 million ($75), while a Grand Stand ticket costs VND9.09 million ($390). 

Single-day tickets are also available online, ranging from VND700,000 ($30) for Friday to VND1.4 million ($60) for Sunday. 

The race is scheduled for mid-April 2020, but the dates have not been announced yet. VIP tickets for businesses are also available but their prices have not been announced.

Vingroup, the country's largest private company and the main financial backer of the race, established the Vietnam Grand Prix last year with a charter capital of VND1 trillion ($43 million). Vinmart+ belongs to Vingroup’s retail arm VinCommerce.

Work on the race track started in March and is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The 5.565-kilometer track with 23 turns, designed by German firm Tilke and Formula 1 Group, will be a combination of public roads and a part of the My Dinh sports complex in Nam Tu Lien District.

It will be the fourth to combine both tracks and city streets after Monaco, Singapore and Azerbaijan.

Vietnam will be the third Southeast Asian country to host an F1 race after Malaysia and Singapore.

A 10-year contract has been signed to host it, and it could be extended.

Tags: Vietnam F1 race Vietnam Grand Prix Formula 1 Vinmart Vinmart+ Vingroup ticket price Hanoi first race track 2020
 
