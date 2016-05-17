VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

By Thoibaonganhang/Dam Tuan   May 17, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

Global automobile giant General Motors has announced the appointment of Sumito Ishii as its new managing director in Vietnam.

The leading global car manufacturer made the announcement on May 16, and according to GM International, the decision will be effective from August 1, 2016.

Wail A. Farghaly, the current managing director in Vietnam, will take over Marcos Purty's position as managing director of General Motors Thailand and Chevrolet Sales Thailand, which are headquartered in Bangkok.

Farghaly's successor in Vietnam is Sumito Ishii, currently managing director of General Motors Japan.

general-motors-makes-surprise-switch-to-top-brass-in-vietnam

GM Vietnam's new General Director Sumito Ishii. Photo by Business$BrandVN

Before joining the Detroit based corporation in 1996, Ishii worked for Toyota Motor with the role of supporting agencies and launching new products. From 1998 to 2003, Sumito Ishii was responsible for new product development programs in GM North America and implementing projects on strategic alliances with other automobile manufacturers.

Sumito Ishii returned to Japan in 2003 and held senior positions at General Motors including his current post as GM Japan’s managing director.

Stefan Jacoby, GM executive vice president and president of GM International, said: “We highly appreciate the outstanding work Wail has done in Vietnam. He made a stirring effort and significant contribution to the success of GM Vietnam.”

Mr Ishii will apply his own two decades of experience in the global automobile industry, especially as a senior manager of General Motors in the Japanese and North American markets. His insights on products and long experience in the largest international automobile markets will help GM Vietnam grow further, Jacoby added.

Tags: General Motors Sumito Ishii Wail Farghaly GM International
 
Read more
Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition

Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

Viettel named most valuable telecommunications brand in Cambodia

Viettel named most valuable telecommunications brand in Cambodia

Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap

Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap

Top oil distributor generates $50 million amid falling global oil prices

Top oil distributor generates $50 million amid falling global oil prices

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

Vietnamese tech firm ranked in top five IT service suppliers in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese tech firm ranked in top five IT service suppliers in Southeast Asia

 
go to top