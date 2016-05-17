general-motors-makes-surprise-switch-to-top-brass-in-vietnam

The leading global car manufacturer made the announcement on May 16, and according to GM International, the decision will be effective from August 1, 2016.

Wail A. Farghaly, the current managing director in Vietnam, will take over Marcos Purty's position as managing director of General Motors Thailand and Chevrolet Sales Thailand, which are headquartered in Bangkok.

Farghaly's successor in Vietnam is Sumito Ishii, currently managing director of General Motors Japan.

GM Vietnam's new General Director Sumito Ishii. Photo by Business$BrandVN

Before joining the Detroit based corporation in 1996, Ishii worked for Toyota Motor with the role of supporting agencies and launching new products. From 1998 to 2003, Sumito Ishii was responsible for new product development programs in GM North America and implementing projects on strategic alliances with other automobile manufacturers.

Sumito Ishii returned to Japan in 2003 and held senior positions at General Motors including his current post as GM Japan’s managing director.

Stefan Jacoby, GM executive vice president and president of GM International, said: “We highly appreciate the outstanding work Wail has done in Vietnam. He made a stirring effort and significant contribution to the success of GM Vietnam.”

Mr Ishii will apply his own two decades of experience in the global automobile industry, especially as a senior manager of General Motors in the Japanese and North American markets. His insights on products and long experience in the largest international automobile markets will help GM Vietnam grow further, Jacoby added.