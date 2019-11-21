VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

E-commerce firm Sendo nets $61 mln in latest funding round

By Hung Le   November 21, 2019 | 07:58 am GMT+7
E-commerce firm Sendo nets $61 mln in latest funding round
Sendo's online marketplace being opened on a laptop. Photo courtesy of Sendo.

Sendo, Vietnam’s second-most visited online market place, has secured $61 million in the latest Series C funding round.

The investment will come from existing shareholders as well as new international investors including Indonesia’s EV Growth and Thai banking group Kasikornbank, Sendo said in a press release Wednesday.

Existing investors including financial services company SBI Group, retailer BEENOS, private equity firm Daiwa PI Partners, and web services consultancy Digital Garage from Japan, as well as venture fund SoftBank Ventures Asia of South Korea, all of which had previously backed Sendo’s $51 million Series B round in 2018, returned for its Series C round.

Hai Linh Tran, CEO and co-founder of Sendo, said that the funds will be used to expand the breadth of its existing integrated platform offering to both sellers and consumers, as well as to further deepen its technology moat.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off of Vietnam’s largest IT service company FPT Corporation, Sendo focuses on tier 2 cities largely untapped by other e-commerce firms, home to 70 million Vietnamese people.

The company claims it caters to 500,000 sellers, with an estimated 17 million distinct items listed on its platform, as well as 12 million customers.

In the third quarter of 2019, Sendo surpassed domestic rival Tiki to rank second among top 10 e-commerce sites in Vietnam with the highest monthly traffic numbers, according to Malaysia-based market research firm iPrice's latest data released recently.

Sendo’s web visits reached 30.9 million per month in Q3, up 10.1 percent against Q2, second after Singapore-based Shopee, which remained in top position with 34.5 million, down 10.6 percent from Q2.

Related News:
Tags: Sendo Vietnam Sendo Technology e-commerce FPT capital investment funding
 
Read more
Flappy Bird creator: ‘I traded maturity for success’

Flappy Bird creator: ‘I traded maturity for success’

Maritime Bank to list on Vietnam's main bourse

Maritime Bank to list on Vietnam's main bourse

Ailing bank looks for buyer

Ailing bank looks for buyer

Vietjet Air signs $140 million loans for fleet expansion

Vietjet Air signs $140 million loans for fleet expansion

IFC offloads 1.5 pct stake in VietinBank

IFC offloads 1.5 pct stake in VietinBank

Vingroup unit partners with Google to make TVs

Vingroup unit partners with Google to make TVs

Australian fashion brand Cotton On comes to Vietnam

Australian fashion brand Cotton On comes to Vietnam

 
go to top