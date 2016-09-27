The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Pigs riding pillion: Life on a bike in Vietnam through the eyes of a Filipino illustrator
These funky representations are a pretty accurate depiction of what locals can actually fit on the back of their two-wheelers.
Taking on the world on two wheels
Swap four wheels for two and experience a new way of life.
Vietnamese man nabbed for reckless motorbike 'circus' stunt
‘I watched people do it online and thought it looked like fun.’
August 22, 2017 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
It’s official: Hanoi steamrolls motorbike ban bill through
Cars will also be restricted, but not subject to a blanket ban.
July 04, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Hanoi officials defend controversial survey that backs motorbike ban
Many people are questioning the validity of the survey, and asking who was asked.
June 30, 2017 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Lawyers challenge Hanoi’s plan to ban motorbikes
'The city seems to be focusing more on imposing a ban than offering a real solution.'
June 19, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
A ride down memory lane on Vietnam’s favorite bikes
Motorbikes were the transport of choice long before the streets became clogged with cars.
March 31, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Does Saigon need sidewalk barriers to block dangerous drivers?
The city is trying to prevent motorbikes from driving on its sidewalks. What do its citizens and tourists think?
February 14, 2017 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
Saigon treads water after massive deluge
It's probably best to leave the scooter at home if you want to get out in Saigon today.
September 27, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
