Vietnamese man nabbed for reckless motorbike 'circus' stunt

Police in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang have arrested a man for driving his motorbike while standing up on the seat. For the second time.

Le Huu Tho, 30, was taken by police on Sunday night for performing the stunt in busy traffic without wearing a crash helmet.

Tho admitted to performing the same act in the city on August 7, which was captured and shared in an online video.

“I watched people do it online and thought it looked like fun,” he said.

No punishment has been announced but people have been fined up to $300 for similar motorbike "circus" stunts in recent years.