VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man nabbed for reckless motorbike 'circus' stunt

By Ngoc Truong   August 22, 2017 | 02:06 pm GMT+7

‘I watched people do it online and thought it looked like fun.’

Police in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang have arrested a man for driving his motorbike while standing up on the seat. For the second time.

Le Huu Tho, 30, was taken by police on Sunday night for performing the stunt in busy traffic without wearing a crash helmet.

Tho admitted to performing the same act in the city on August 7, which was captured and shared in an online video.

“I watched people do it online and thought it looked like fun,” he said.

No punishment has been announced but people have been fined up to $300 for similar motorbike "circus" stunts in recent years.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang traffic motorbikes road safety
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top