Contact us       
Taking on the world on two wheels

By Reuters, VnExpress   August 31, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7

Swap four wheels for two and experience a new way of life.

Motorcycles on Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A man sleeps on his motorcycle in a public park in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A Vietnamese woman transports cooked cassava and potatoes for sale by bicycle on a street in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A mechanic works on second-hand bicycles in a shop named "Ecocycle" in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Reuters/Regis Duvignau
A man rides an electric mountain bike past sheep near Mam Tor in Castleton, Britain. Photo by Reuters/Darren Staples
A mechanic repairs a vintage Piaggio Vespa scooter in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo by Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
A man and his daughter ride their bicycles along the Beirut waterfront in Lebanon. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Azakir
Turkish gendarmerie officers on motorcycles take part in a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of Victory Day in Istanbul. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
A woman rides an electric bike carrying children over a crossing in Beijing, China. Photo by Reuters/Jason Lee
A man searches for scrap metal on his bike in South Africa. Photo by Reuters/Rogan Ward
A postman cycles down a bicycle lane in Hong Kong. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip
A woman looks for a space for her bicycle at a parking lot near a railway station in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
A vendor serves lunch for Indonesian workers from his mobile food stall at Sunda Kelapa Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo by Reuters/Beawiharta
A delivery driver gets drenched while riding his scooter during a downpour in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Reuters/Paul Hanna
A man rides a bike loaded with packs of potato chips in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo by Reuters/Fayaz Aziz
Motorcyclists compete in the Singapore MX Beach Race 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas White
A policeman rides his bike in central Kiev, Ukraine. Photo by Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko
A bicycles hangs the back of a boat in Leuven, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Eric Vidal
A man repairs a bike wheel at a shop in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo by Reuters/ Mohamed Azakir
A man looks at his phone as he rides his bicycle in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by Reuters/Marcos Brindicci
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi motorbikes bicycles transport
 
