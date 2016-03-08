VnExpress International
missing plane
Only one body from crashed CASA plane yet to be found

Vietnam’s search and rescue teams on Tuesday found two more dead bodies of the missing crew members from the CASA-212-40 patrol plane which went ...

Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash

The nine crew members of a CASA search plane that crashed during a rescue mission for a missing fighter jet have ...

Missing CASA search plane - What we know so far

The CASA-212 search plane carrying nine people crashed on June 16 while it was searching for the missing Su-30 fighter jet and pilot in the Gulf of Tonkin. CASA debris was found ...
June 19, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7

MH370 disappearance still a mystery two years on: investigators

Investigators probing what happened to flight MH370 said Tuesday the cause of the plane's disappearance remained a mystery as its second anniversary passed with no end in sight ...
March 10, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
 
