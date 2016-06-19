VnExpress International
Missing CASA search plane - What we know so far

By QPVN   June 19, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7
The CASA-212 search plane carrying nine people crashed on June 16 while it was searching for the missing Su-30 fighter jet and pilot in the Gulf of Tonkin. CASA debris was found the following day while all nine crew members remain missing.
Tags: CASA missing plane crash Gulf of Tonkin Su30
 
