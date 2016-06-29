Only one body from crashed CASA plane yet to be found

Eight out of nine crew members on the missing aircraft were found as of June 28 afternoon. The dead bodies were transferred to Hanoi for memorial services.

A Vietnamese Navy's hospital ship carrying the bodies to the shore. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

The black boxes, a voice recorder and flight data recorder of the crashed plane, were retrieved on Monday in the waters near Hai Phong City’s Bach Long Vy Island.

Sea patrol plane CASA C-212 Aviocar 400, operated by the Vietnam Coast Guard, was reported missing on June 16 during a search mission for the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet that crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea.

Related news:

> CASA plane’s black boxes recovered; two more bodies found

> Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash

> Airbus to help investigate crash of missing Vietnamese CASA plane