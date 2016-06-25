vietnam-defense-ministry-confirms-all-crew-members-dead-in-casa-plane-crash

On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet crash offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea.

Two days after that, the CASA-212-40 with nine people on board went missing while searching for the Su-30MK2.

Senior Lieutenant General of the Vietnam’s People Army Vo Van Tuan at a press conference on June 24. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Tuyen

“According to Cuong, the Su-30 had problems in the cockpit so the two pilots ejected. The cause of the CASA 212 crash is still being assessed. However, weather conditions coupled with the low altitude the plane was flying are thought to be the causes of the accident,” said Senior Lieutenant General Vo Van Tuan.

Tuan added that Su-30 crashed at a site 33 nautical miles from Thanh Hoa Province’s Hon Me Island while the CASA went down 15 nautical miles to the south-east of Bach Long Vy Island in the northern province of Hai Phong.

The Ministry of National Defense is searching for the black boxes from the two planes to establish the cause of the tragedy.

Tuan expressed his attitude to Vietnamese fishermen as well as other countries who have helped Vietnam in the search for the two planes.

