Airbus to help investigate crash of missing Vietnamese CASA plane

Vietnam has almost located the position of the black box recorder of the missing sea patrol CASA plane and will retrieve it on Wednesday. The black box, at about 60 meters deep, will be recovered by divers, robots and other special devices.

Airbus will analyze the black box recorder and debris to find out what had caused the accident under the supervision of Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense. The company will discuss the details of the crash with Vietnam as well as provide the country with human resources, equipment, technical and financial support. The information shared in the process will be kept confidential.

A CASA plane of the Vietnam Coast Guard. Photo by People's Army Newspaper

“We are committed to doing our best to provide maximum technical support to Vietnam to identify the reasons of the accident as well as search for the missing military personnel,” said Jean Michel Caldagues, Airbus’ vice president for Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos in an interview with VTV3.

On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea and has been brought ashore. A CASA-212-40 with nine people on board went missing on June 16 while searching for the Su-30MK2.

