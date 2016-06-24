The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
mass fish death
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese fishermen descend on court to sue Taiwanese fish killer
Hundreds of fishermen demand the Taiwanese firm to cough up for the damage it has caused.
800 tons of poisoned fish to be incinerated in central Vietnam
Test results from the fish showed high levels of cadmium.
Vietnam’s lawmakers give Taiwanese fish killer a pass
The house has decided not to put the environmental disaster caused by the Formosa steel mill on the agenda.
July 28, 2016 | 12:51 pm GMT+7
Formosa in trouble again for dumping industrial waste
Investigators are looking at how and why 100 tons of waste from Formosa's steel factory found it's way onto a farm in Ha Tinh.
July 13, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
How Formosa’s toxin caused the mass fish deaths in Vietnam
Phenol and cyanide are the two poisonous substances to blame.
July 04, 2016 | 08:39 pm GMT+7
Fish deaths hit Quang Binh for $179 million
Quang Binh Province will lose an estimated four trillion VND ($179 million) by the end of 2016 as result of the recent mass fish deaths.
July 04, 2016 | 07:23 pm GMT+7
Formosa: a costly precedent for Vietnam
Earlier this month, I met the chairman of the fishery association of a central province which had suffered from mass fish deaths. I asked if he dared to eat the fish.
July 02, 2016 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
Deputy PM requests corruption probe into Formosa's licensing
Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on July 1 has ordered a probe into the evaluation and approval process of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel – the culprit responsible for the ...
July 02, 2016 | 01:19 pm GMT+7
How Formosa’s $500 mln compensation will be distributed
The Vietnamese government said it will prioritize the $500 million in compensation from Taiwan's Formosa Ha Tinh Steel (FHS) for citizens in central provinces after the company ...
July 01, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Formosa in Vietnam: From billion-dollar steel factory to mass fish killer
After two months of an investigation into mass fish deaths along a 200-kilometer stretch of the country's coast, the Vietnamese government has concluded that a Taiwanese steel ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
Ha Tinh residents anxiously await answers to cause of mass fish deaths
People in Ha Tinh who were badly hit by mass fish deaths along Vietnam’s central coast in April are anxiously awaiting an announcement regarding the cause of the disaster that ...
June 28, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
White House responds to petition on mass fish deaths in Central Vietnam
The White House has given an official answer to the petition signed by over a hundred thousand people who have requested the U.S. government to assist Vietnam in finding out the ...
June 24, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Vietnamese government urged to shed light on cause of fish deaths
The Vietnam Fisheries Society (Vinafis) has formally asked the government and relevant state agencies to speed up their investigation into the cause of the mass fish deaths that ...
May 27, 2016 | 04:28 pm GMT+7
Monitoring center set up to keep tabs on suspect Formosa wastewater
A new monitoring station in Ha Tinh Province has officially entered service today to check on waste being discharged by Taiwanese steel company Formosa – one of the prime suspects ...
May 18, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
River pollution continues to plague Thanh Hoa's fish farmers
Fish farmers in the northern province of Thanh Hoa’s Thach Thanh district are continuing to count their losses as mass fish deaths resulting from polluted wastewater show no sign ...
May 16, 2016 | 06:01 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter