How Formosa’s toxin caused the mass fish deaths in Vietnam

In the central province of Ha Tinh, a group of scientists has run a survey at two sites in Ron Ma and Son Duong islands, 7.5 kilometers from Formosa’s wastewater output. The seabed at Ron Ma had many big rocks and attaching creatures. Coral scattered, failing to merge and form reefs. The corals that died are mostly of genera Favia, Turbinaria, Favites, Goniastrea, Montipora. Typical coral reef fishes like Holocentridae and Chaetodontidae reduced to a population of less than 30 individuals per 250 square meters of coral reef’s area.