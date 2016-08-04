800 tons of poisoned fish to be incinerated in central Vietnam

Ha Tinh Province's Health Department has said local authorities are planning to destroy 800 tons of dead sea fish that were poisoned in the recent environmental disaster that hit Vietnam's central coast.

On August 1, the fish were frozen and sealed in a warehouse in Cam Xuyen District by authorities. Test results from the fish showed high levels of cadmium.

According to Tran Xuan Dang, deputy director of the Health Department, the fish will be incinerated. A branch of the Phu Ha Environment Company in Ky Anh District will be responsible for the process under the supervision of related departments and agencies.

Dang also said his department will work with Finance Department in Ha Tinh to determine the total weight of the fish and compensate fishermen accordingly based on market price.

Deputy General Director of Phu Ha Hoang Chi Thuc said the company is completing the paperwork to dispose of the fish.

Food safety and hygiene authorities in Ha Tinh earlier denied claims that some of the fish had been smuggled into the market before samples were taken for testing. Phan Van Hung, head of the sub-department, said the fish had remained in storage during that time.

