VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese fishermen descend on court to sue Taiwanese fish killer

By Duc Hung   September 27, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen descend on court to sue Taiwanese fish killer
Hundreds of people gather at the court in Ky Anh District, Ha Tinh Province to sue Formosa Ha Tinh Steel for compensation. Photo by VnExpress

Hundreds of fishermen demand the Taiwanese firm to cough up for the damage it has caused.

Hundreds of people from the central province of Nghe An journeyed 200km by bus to neighboring Ha Tinh on Monday to lodge lawsuits against the steel plant responsible for the mass fish deaths that hit a 200km stretch of the central coast in April, a local leader has said.

Vietnam's government has officially named Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, the Vietnam unit of Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics Group, as the culprit for the incident in Ha Tinh that resulted in one of the biggest environmental disasters in the country's history.

Formosa has already paid $500 million in compensation, the Vietnamese government reported last month, but public outcry continues to rage in the streets and on social media.

Hundreds of people traveled to the provincial court in Ha Tinh to file lawsuits against the Taiwanese company, a local leader of Ha Tinh's Ky Anh District told VnExpress Tuesday. Ky Anh People’s Court also confirmed that it has received over 500 files, with the majority demanding Formosa to pay damages.

It will take time for all the files to be processed, and each case will be trialed separately if the court rules so, said a lawyer.

The toxic pollution caused by Formosa has hit at least 200,000 people where it hurts the most: their pockets, the government said in a report to the National Assembly, Vietnam's legislature, in July.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that local authorities will receive compensation by early October to allocate to those affected by the disaster.

Related news:

> Agriculture Ministry puts forward post-Formosa fishing options

> Formosa's toxic disaster: are fish safe to eat now in central Vietnam?

> Vietnam province launches criminal probe into Formosa-related waste burial

Tags: mass fish death compensation Formosa
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top