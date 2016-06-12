The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
marriage
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Australia MP proposes to gay partner in parliament
'So there is only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger will you marry me?'
Ugandan girls forced into child marriage because they can't afford sanitary pads
Many girls are pressured into having sex by boys who offer to buy them sanitary items in return.
Couple in Nepal's 'first transgender marriage' finds acceptance
She feared that her in-laws would not welcome her - a transgender woman.
October 09, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Chinese man fined $880 for illegal marriage in southern Vietnam
His wedding ceremony was cut short by police because he hadn't registered the marriage.
August 25, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Groom for hire: The dark secrets of Vietnam’s strange wedding service
Even 'sacred' marriage is not immune to commercialization.
June 19, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Three Chinese men caught 'recruiting' wives in southern Vietnam
The men had to give the broker $4,400 each before they could meet the candidates for marriage.
April 22, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Vietnamese become second largest expat group in South Korea: report
More have moved to South Korea for work or marriage over the past years.
December 28, 2016 | 09:20 pm GMT+7
Pilot proposes to his girlfriend mid-flight
A Qantas Airways pilot surprises his girlfriend with a romantic suggestion in mid-air.
November 03, 2016 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Why more Vietnamese are giving up their citizenships
From abroad with love: Vietnamese brides fall for other countries.
September 04, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
How to survive a Vietnamese wedding
Read on to save yourself from the shame of misbehaving at Vietnamese weddings.
August 01, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Adulterers face jail time in Vietnam
People who commit adultery may face prison sentences according to a new clause which expands upon existing Vietnamese regulations.
June 12, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter