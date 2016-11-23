VnExpress International
Lottery tickets and languages: Meet this remarkable 84-year-old grandma in Saigon

Her dream is for her lucky numbers to come on the same lottery she sells tickets for. 

CEO of big-bucks Vienamese lottery company Vietlott resigns abruptly

He was head of the embattled fuel giant PetroVietnam's finance subsidiary before moving to the lottery firm.

Mother wins $758.7 mln in record single US jackpot, quits job

Powerball called the draw 'the highest jackpot won on a single ticket and the biggest lottery prize ever awarded to one single person.'
August 25, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7

Saigon lottery firm fails to match the numbers as profit plunges to 5-year low

Punters aren't interested in winning thousands of dollars anymore. They're dreaming of millions.
August 16, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7

Vietnamese lottery player hits new record $5.8 million jackpot

It's the biggest win for an individual since the American style lottery was launched in July last year.
July 19, 2017 | 10:25 pm GMT+7

Jackpot rising: Vietnam's love of gambling sends lottery sales skyrocketing

Millions of dollars in potential tax revenue has proved too tempting for the government to ignore.
March 01, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7

Love story of a 'little' couple selling lottery tickets in Saigon

The tiny couple often attract curious looks, but embrace the simplicity of love and the bumpy road of life.
February 14, 2017 | 09:14 pm GMT+7

$3 billion worth of lottery tickets sold in southern Vietnam in 2016

That did not include sales of Vietlott, a newcomer that has shaken the market with an American-style jackpot game.
January 18, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Scores flock to try their luck as American-style jackpot launched in Hanoi

Five winners from the south have been announced since mid-October, giving Vietlott's Mega game a major sales boost.
December 05, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7

Lucky streak: Vietnam jackpot wins send ticket sales skyrocketing

Vietlott's sales revenue increased 4.6 times in less than two months.
November 24, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7

Another lucky Sunday brings Vietnam's fourth jackpot winner

Vietlott announced a $2.5 million win on Sunday just days after a $2.9 million jackpot.
November 20, 2016 | 09:08 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's lottery war: American-style Mega game accused of breaking rules to beat rivals

Vietlott is suspected of selling preprinted tickets to boost sales even though players are supposed to pick their own numbers.
November 14, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

$3 million richer: Vietnam has third jackpot winner in a month

It was the third win in less than four weeks.
November 13, 2016 | 10:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's second lottery winner takes home $3 million jackpot

The man behind the mask has asked for his personal information to remain confidential.
November 09, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
