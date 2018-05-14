VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Australian wins lottery twice in a week

By AFP   May 14, 2018 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
Australian wins lottery twice in a week
An Australian has won the state lottery twice in less than a week. Photo by AFP

The odds of winning once are one in 1.845 million.

Talk about lucky. A stunned Sydney man who was celebrating an Australian lottery windfall could not believe it when he won again less than a week later.

The unidentified man, in his 40s and from the suburb of Bondi, picked up Aus$1,020,487 ($770,000) on Monday last week and then scooped another Aus$1,457,834 on Saturday.

"I just thought this is too good to be true," he told NSW Lotteries Monday after being informed of his good fortune.

"The chances of winning twice in such a short period of time must be non-existent. I wish I had some advice to others on how to win the lottery, but I don't."

Asked what he would do with the cash, he said: "I'm not going to be stupid with it." He plans to invest in some Sydney real estate, buy a new car and "a holiday to Honolulu goes without saying."

Lottery organizers could not estimate the likelihood of winning twice in a week, but the odds of winning once are one in 1.845 million.

"We don't know of anyone else who has won twice in a week," NSW Lotteries spokesman Matt Hart told AFP.

"We have had people win twice in their lifetime, but not twice in a week. It is very unusual and unique."

Lotteries are hugely popular in Australia, with various government-owned and private-sector operators.

The biggest recent winner was a man from Victoria state who woke up Aus$55 million richer in January.

Related News:
Tags: Australia Sydney lottery winner
 
Read more
Airlines to step up fight against human trafficking

Airlines to step up fight against human trafficking

Ban plastic bags? UN seeks to cut pollution as recycling falls short

Ban plastic bags? UN seeks to cut pollution as recycling falls short

US ex-defense intelligence officer held over alleged spying for China

US ex-defense intelligence officer held over alleged spying for China

At delicate moment, US weighs warship passage through Taiwan Strait

At delicate moment, US weighs warship passage through Taiwan Strait

Whale dies in Thailand after swallowing 80 plastic bags

Whale dies in Thailand after swallowing 80 plastic bags

With Cambodia's free press under fire, 'China model' makes inroads

With Cambodia's free press under fire, 'China model' makes inroads

China lowers tariffs, rejects US trade war escalation

China lowers tariffs, rejects US trade war escalation

North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says

North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says

 
go to top