VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Lottery firm profits surge

By Hung Le   September 23, 2019 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Lottery firm profits surge
Capital Lottery Company's tickets for sale in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images.

Capital Lottery Company reported net profits of VND11 billion ($473,000) in the first half, more than double its entire 2018 figure.

The state-owned company’s revenues were virtually unchanged from the same period last year at VND310 billion ($13.34 million), according to its first-half financial statement recently released. 

But there was a 7.2 percent year-on-year fall in costs to VND230 billion ($9.9 million), equivalent to VND17 billion ($731,000). This was a result of both lower operating costs and payouts during the period, the management explained.

Besides competition from illegal high-stakes gambling rings, the Hanoi-based traditional lottery firm has also been facing competition from lottery firm Vietlott, which introduced American-style computerized lottery services in 2016, Capital Lottery Company’s management said.

The traditional lottery involves tickets with numbers printed on them, and offers a top prize of VND2 billion ($86,000), which was increased by 33 percent at the beginning of last year.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi Capital Lottery CLC profit lottery gambling
 
Read more
Vingroup unit licensed to offer e-wallet services

Vingroup unit licensed to offer e-wallet services

Japan’s Stripe International acquires Vietnamese shoe brand

Japan’s Stripe International acquires Vietnamese shoe brand

IT firm CMC to offload entire stake in BaoViet Bank

IT firm CMC to offload entire stake in BaoViet Bank

Vietjet Air among global leaders in revenue from ancillary services

Vietjet Air among global leaders in revenue from ancillary services

South Korean firm to invest $700 mln towards cashless payment in Vietnam

South Korean firm to invest $700 mln towards cashless payment in Vietnam

Sharp considers suing Vietnam’s Asanzo

Sharp considers suing Vietnam’s Asanzo

Largest baby products chain sees profits plummet

Largest baby products chain sees profits plummet

 
go to top