VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam lottery firms hike prizes amid tough competition

By Minh Son   January 1, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7

The increase in top prizes took effect on the first day of 2017.

Traditional lottery companies throughout Vietnam’s south have officially raised their top prizes by a third in an effort to compete with a new emerging American-style jackpot.

Effective January 1, the firms increased their top prizes to VND2 billion (nearly $86,100), up 33.3 percent from VND1.5 billion ($64,600).

The hike was based on a decision made by the Southern Lottery Council in October of 2016. Prior to that, traditional lottery prizes in Vietnam topped out at VND1.5 billion ($64,600). Companies who sold the numbered tickets have complained that the mega jackpots have eaten up their businesses.

A manager at a traditional lottery in Ho Chi Minh City told VnExpress in early October that the number of tickets sold in recent months had declined by about 10-30 percent due to competition from Vietlott.

On Christmas day, Vietlott, the operator of the American-style lottery, announced that two winners had split a $7 million jackpot--the largest to date. The pair represented the seventh and eighth winners of the lottery, which began two months prior.

Vietnam's annual average income was around $2,100 in 2015, according to the World Bank.

Vietnam generally does not allow its citizens to gamble, but lottery tickets are popular across the country.

Related news:

> Vietnam lottery firms raise prizes to compete with American-style jackpot

> Happy Christmas: Vietnamese ticketholders win $7 million lottery jackpot

Tags: Vietlott jackpot prize
 
Read more
Vietnam seeks to establish another airline for taxi, rescue services

Vietnam seeks to establish another airline for taxi, rescue services

Vietnam Airlines shares soar 40 pct on debut, giving it $2.1 bln value

Vietnam Airlines shares soar 40 pct on debut, giving it $2.1 bln value

Vietnam's retail market hits $118 billion amid M&A spree

Vietnam's retail market hits $118 billion amid M&A spree

Bottoms up: Vietnamese expected to drink up this Tet

Bottoms up: Vietnamese expected to drink up this Tet

Vietnam coffee exports grew in 2016 despite drought

Vietnam coffee exports grew in 2016 despite drought

Vietnam's skilled workers prefer jobs overseas: report

Vietnam's skilled workers prefer jobs overseas: report

Canadian gold mine runs out of money in Vietnam

Canadian gold mine runs out of money in Vietnam

Lunar New Year bonuses show stark income divide across Vietnam

Lunar New Year bonuses show stark income divide across Vietnam

 
go to top