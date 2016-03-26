The most read Vietnamese newspaper
France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale
Marquis de Sade's notorious story of libertines seeking sexual gratification, made it as a national heritage.
Hanoi literature fest: A-festival 2017 // ĂĂĂĂĂăăăă
The second year of A-festival to kick off in Hanoi
British author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize
'The themes Ishiguro is most associated with are already present here: memory, time, and self-delusion,' the Academy said.
October 05, 2017 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
Kazuo Ishiguro takes Nobel Prize for Literature
British writer Kazuo Ishiguro wins the Nobel Prize for Literature, marking a return to traditional interpretations of the prize after singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won last year.
October 05, 2017 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
Redefining the idea of reading in Vietnam today
It's not about how much you read, it's about what you read.
May 07, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Nobel academy member slams 'arrogant' Dylan
The Nobel panel gives up knocking on Bob Dylan's door.
October 22, 2016 | 09:38 am GMT+7
'Greatest living poet' Bob Dylan wins Nobel literature prize
Bob Dylan is regarded as the voice of a generation for his influential songs from the 1960s onwards.
October 13, 2016 | 06:57 pm GMT+7
Argentine cleaner's double life as prize-winning writer
When the Buenos Aires subway closes at night, Enrique Ferrari goes underground to mop the platforms -- and to polish his next thriller.
March 26, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
