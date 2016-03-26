VnExpress International
France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

Marquis de Sade's notorious story of libertines seeking sexual gratification, made it as a national heritage. 

Hanoi literature fest: A-festival 2017 // ĂĂĂĂĂăăăă

The second year of A-festival to kick off in Hanoi 

British author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize

'The themes Ishiguro is most associated with are already present here: memory, time, and self-delusion,' the Academy said.
October 05, 2017 | 07:20 pm GMT+7

Kazuo Ishiguro takes Nobel Prize for Literature

British writer Kazuo Ishiguro wins the Nobel Prize for Literature, marking a return to traditional interpretations of the prize after singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won last year. 
October 05, 2017 | 06:07 pm GMT+7

Redefining the idea of reading in Vietnam today

It's not about how much you read, it's about what you read.
May 07, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Nobel academy member slams 'arrogant' Dylan

The Nobel panel gives up knocking on Bob Dylan's door. 
October 22, 2016 | 09:38 am GMT+7

'Greatest living poet' Bob Dylan wins Nobel literature prize

Bob Dylan is regarded as the voice of a generation for his influential songs from the 1960s onwards.
October 13, 2016 | 06:57 pm GMT+7

Argentine cleaner's double life as prize-winning writer

When the Buenos Aires subway closes at night, Enrique Ferrari goes underground to mop the platforms -- and to polish his next thriller.
March 26, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
 
