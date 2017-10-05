VnExpress International
Kazuo Ishiguro takes Nobel Prize for Literature

By Reuters/Matthew Larotonda    October 5, 2017 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
British writer Kazuo Ishiguro wins the Nobel Prize for Literature, marking a return to traditional interpretations of the prize after singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won last year. 
