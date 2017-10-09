VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

On Putin's birthday, opposition activists protest, call for him to quit

By Reuters/Pascale Davies   October 9, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Police detain more than 200 opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia, according to a monitoring group. 
Tags: putin russia protest
 
View more

Vietnam's rapidly aging population: The time bomb is ticking

Under-70-year-old lifeguards to the rescue in southern Vietnam

Secretly filmed documentary shows plight of refugees in Australian camp

Tons of putrid trash fill the streets on outskirts of Hanoi

 
go to top