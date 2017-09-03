VnExpress International
UK vows action over ex-spy poisoning as police confirm 21 people hurt

21 people suffered following the assasination attempt of a Russian ex-spy. 

Turkish attack highlights Syrian Kurds' isolation

Turkey, resentful of U.S. ties to the Kurds, appears to have entered into a deal with Putin to take Afrin.

World powers step up pressure on Syria, Russia over chemical attacks

There have been at least 130 separate chemical weapons attacks in Syria since 2012.
January 24, 2018 | 10:09 am GMT+7

Bannon testifies before House committee probing Russia campaign links

Trump said Bannon had 'lost his mind' and branded him 'Sloppy Steve.'
January 17, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7

Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea: sources

China on Friday also denied reports it had been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. 
December 30, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7

10 hurt in Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Russian gov't has called the bombing an 'act of terror'. 
December 28, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election

The ban took place following mass demonstrations on the streets in support of Navalny. 
December 26, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7

Opposition leader Navalny fights to run against Putin in Russia election

Navalny has called Putin 'a swindler' and said he would not give up.
December 24, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7

UN restarts Syria peace talks but Assad regime absent

Western powers are concerned that Russia is seeking to take a leading role in the peace process and will carve out a settlement that will largely favour Assad.
November 28, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7

On Putin's birthday, opposition activists protest, call for him to quit

Police detain more than 200 opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia, according to a monitoring group. 
October 09, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7

Facebook to hire more than 1,000 people to thwart election manipulation ads

Facebook on Monday said it will hire more than 1,000 people to thwart deceptive ads crafted to knock elections off course.
October 03, 2017 | 11:36 am GMT+7

'No rules': Russian activist's death a symbol of pre-election violence

The man who attacked the 36-year-old activist accused him of not liking Putin. 
October 02, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7

China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea

The joint exercises will take place not far from the Russia - North Korea border. 
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

US agents close Russian trade mission, Moscow protests

The United States and Russia are in the grip of a diplomatic dispute, and the trade representative's office is part of a group of properties Washington has ordered closed.
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7

Common ground in short supply as China hosts BRICS

Lumping together far-flung and vastly different political and economic systems, BRICS has long been viewed by many as contrived.
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
