UK vows action over ex-spy poisoning as police confirm 21 people hurt
21 people suffered following the assasination attempt of a Russian ex-spy.
Turkish attack highlights Syrian Kurds' isolation
Turkey, resentful of U.S. ties to the Kurds, appears to have entered into a deal with Putin to take Afrin.
World powers step up pressure on Syria, Russia over chemical attacks
There have been at least 130 separate chemical weapons attacks in Syria since 2012.
January 24, 2018 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Bannon testifies before House committee probing Russia campaign links
Trump said Bannon had 'lost his mind' and branded him 'Sloppy Steve.'
January 17, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea: sources
China on Friday also denied reports it had been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions.
December 30, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
10 hurt in Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing
Russian gov't has called the bombing an 'act of terror'.
December 28, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election
The ban took place following mass demonstrations on the streets in support of Navalny.
December 26, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Opposition leader Navalny fights to run against Putin in Russia election
Navalny has called Putin 'a swindler' and said he would not give up.
December 24, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7
UN restarts Syria peace talks but Assad regime absent
Western powers are concerned that Russia is seeking to take a leading role in the peace process and will carve out a settlement that will largely favour Assad.
November 28, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
On Putin's birthday, opposition activists protest, call for him to quit
Police detain more than 200 opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia, according to a monitoring group.
October 09, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Facebook to hire more than 1,000 people to thwart election manipulation ads
Facebook on Monday said it will hire more than 1,000 people to thwart deceptive ads crafted to knock elections off course.
October 03, 2017 | 11:36 am GMT+7
'No rules': Russian activist's death a symbol of pre-election violence
The man who attacked the 36-year-old activist accused him of not liking Putin.
October 02, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea
The joint exercises will take place not far from the Russia - North Korea border.
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
US agents close Russian trade mission, Moscow protests
The United States and Russia are in the grip of a diplomatic dispute, and the trade representative's office is part of a group of properties Washington has ordered closed.
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Common ground in short supply as China hosts BRICS
Lumping together far-flung and vastly different political and economic systems, BRICS has long been viewed by many as contrived.
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
View more stories
