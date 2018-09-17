VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Japan's Murakami withdraws from consideration for alternative Nobel award

By Reuters   September 17, 2018 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Japan's Murakami withdraws from consideration for alternative Nobel award
Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, laureate of Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award 2016, is seen outside H. C. Andersen's house in Odense, Denmark October 30, 2016. Photo by Scanpix Denmark/Henning Bagger/via Reuters

Japanese author Haruki Murakami has asked for the withdrawal of his nomination for an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature, saying he wanted to concentrate on his writing.

One of Japan’s most successful literary exports, Murakami’s Nobel prospects are the subject of intense annual scrutiny in his home country.

Murakami expressed gratitude at the nomination, but said he wanted to “concentrate on writing, away from media attention,” the organizers of the New Academy Prize in Literature said while announcing his withdrawal on social media site Facebook.

It gave no further details of Murakami’s decision.

The replacement award was set up by a group of Swedish cultural figures after this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed following a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish Academy.

The other nominees for the alternative prize are British-born author Neil Gaiman, Guadeloupe-born Maryse Conde and Vietnam-born Kim Thuy.

They have all “expressed enthusiasm for their nomination,” the organizers’ statement added. The winner will be announced in October.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Murakami Haruki Murakami Nobel alternative Nobel literature sexual misconduct
 
Read more
Trump 'likely' to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: source

Trump 'likely' to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: source

Residents of hurricane-hit US town start to pick up the pieces

Residents of hurricane-hit US town start to pick up the pieces

'Kinky Boots' encourages Chinese drag queens to 'be themselves'

'Kinky Boots' encourages Chinese drag queens to 'be themselves'

At least 13 dead in Indonesia ferry accident

At least 13 dead in Indonesia ferry accident

Super Typhoon Mangkhut claims first victims

Super Typhoon Mangkhut claims first victims

Trump ex-campaign head Manafort changes mind, cooperates in Russia probe

Trump ex-campaign head Manafort changes mind, cooperates in Russia probe

Florence, now a tropical storm, leaves at least four dead

Florence, now a tropical storm, leaves at least four dead

 
go to top