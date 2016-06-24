VnExpress International
Tag kidnap
Kidnapped US-Canadian couple returns to Canada

They had three children while in captivity.

Botched kidnapping puts central Vietnam town on high alert

Police are still looking for the two suspects who sneaked into a Ha Tinh house and attempted to snatch a baby.

Region on high alert after hijacking of Vietnamese vessel

The bulk carrier Royal 16 was attacked near the Philippines and six crew members have been abducted.
November 12, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7

Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians

Slave labor awaited the men who were looking for a brighter future in Vietnam.
August 09, 2016 | 01:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnam official detained for demanding sex with mother of missing child

He masqueraded as the kidnapper in a twisted plot to take advantage of the distraught woman.
July 25, 2016 | 04:16 pm GMT+7

Seven Indonesian sailors kidnapped in Philippines

Seven Indonesian sailors have been taken hostage in the Sulu Sea in the southern Philippines, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Friday, the latest in a string of abductions in ...
June 24, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7
 
