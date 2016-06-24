The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
kidnap
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Kidnapped US-Canadian couple returns to Canada
They had three children while in captivity.
Botched kidnapping puts central Vietnam town on high alert
Police are still looking for the two suspects who sneaked into a Ha Tinh house and attempted to snatch a baby.
Region on high alert after hijacking of Vietnamese vessel
The bulk carrier Royal 16 was attacked near the Philippines and six crew members have been abducted.
November 12, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians
Slave labor awaited the men who were looking for a brighter future in Vietnam.
August 09, 2016 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam official detained for demanding sex with mother of missing child
He masqueraded as the kidnapper in a twisted plot to take advantage of the distraught woman.
July 25, 2016 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Seven Indonesian sailors kidnapped in Philippines
Seven Indonesian sailors have been taken hostage in the Sulu Sea in the southern Philippines, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Friday, the latest in a string of abductions in ...
June 24, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter