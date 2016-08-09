VnExpress International
Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians

By Phuc Hung   August 9, 2016 | 01:22 pm GMT+7

Slave labor awaited the men who were looking for a brighter future in Vietnam.

Six Cambodians entered Vietnam through the Moc Bai border gate a month ago in search of work. At the end of July, they met a man who called himself Cuong who promised to find them jobs that would pay VND300,000 ($13) per day.

On August 4, Cuong drove the six men from An Suong Coach Station to a house in Chau Thanh District where they were seized by three men who paid Cuong VND18 million ($800) for each of them.

The Cambodian men were told to work as fishermen but they refused, so the Vietnamese kidnappers locked them up and forced them to call their families to pay a ransom of VND3 million ($135) per person.

Local people in the area sensed something odd was going in the locked house and reported it to police.

The case is under investigation.

Vietnam official detained for demanding sex with mother of missing child

10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam

Probes continue after Vietnam cops arrested for taking bribes to overlook overloaded trucks

