Botched kidnapping puts central Vietnam town on high alert

By Duc Hung   November 24, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7

Police are still looking for the two suspects who sneaked into a Ha Tinh house and attempted to snatch a baby.

Police in Ha Tinh have issued a warning notice after two unidentified suspects attempted but failed to kidnap a three-month old baby in the central town.

Police said at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a man and a woman stopped their motorcycle in front of a house in Tran Phu Ward. The woman quickly went into the house to kidnap the three-month-old baby while the man was waiting outside.

The mother discovered her attempt and successfully took the baby back. The two masked suspects quickly escaped. The woman is believed to be around 40.

The town, in the province of the same name, is now on high alert as the suspects are still at large.

In April, police in the nearby Nghe An Province also issued a warning following a failed attempt to kidnap a three-year-old boy, according to local media.

Tags: kidnap baby Ha Tinh
 
