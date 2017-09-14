VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag information technology
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Text message network connects offline farmers in Kenya

When she woke up one morning in February, Catherine Kagendo realized that one of her cows could not stand.

Hanoi to build $1-billion software park

A new home for the capital's tech start-up industry.
 
go to top