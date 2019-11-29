Vietnam introduces new information security system to facilitate e-governance

With this system, the observation and analyses of internet activities would be shared by all levels of the government, and provide early alerts for potential attacks and other threats.

After a six month trial run, the system has connected 31 ministries and provinces with the NCSC. Soon, all ministries, industries and provincial authorities can be linked to enhance national information security.

The NCSC, a unit of the Authority of Informational Security under the Ministry of Information and Communication, has developed the new Information Sharing and Security Monitoring System in co-operation with Vietnam Malware and Cyber-attack Prevention alliance, which brings together five leading companies in Vietnam in information security, VNPT, Viettel, CMC, FPT and BKAV.

"Protecting national information security is a critical condition for a transition towards e-government, e-economy, and e-society. Only with a successful transition can we secure a more prosperous future for our nation," Information and Communication Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said at the launching ceremony.

With the new system, the NCSC would serve as the national technical coordinator, overseeing information flows and national informational security throughout Vietnamese cyberspace.

The ministry will continue to support private companies in developing information security ecosystems, giving the private sector a bigger role in providing information security services to government organs and the public.

In 2018, Vietnam was the second most cyber-attacked country in the world, according to Kaspersky.

In the first nine months of 2019, 4,625 cyber-attacks were recorded in Vietnam by the Authority of Informational Security.

In October, an organized malware attack from foreign sources against the Vietnamese government, which contaminated 400,000 IP addresses, was promptly tackled by the agency.