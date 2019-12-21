Microsoft to reboot Vietnam cyber security drive

Vietnam has become a member of the Microsoft Government Security Program. Photo by Pixabay/Schluesseldienst.

The Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention under Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security signed a deal on Friday to join Microsoft's Government Security Program (GSP).

As member, the department will receive exclusive information on possible malware infection to prevent risks and enhance public awareness.

The department will have the right to access information on risks and loopholes, receive security support, access Microsoft's source code, exchange threat and vulnerability information, as well as engage on technical content regarding products and services.

"With Industrial Revolution 4.0 spreading rapidly, and information-technology more applicable to daily life, Vietnam is facing cyber threats and challenges that pose direct risks to national security and social order. Cooperation with Microsoft will ensure cyber security and combat cyber-crimes," said department head Nguyen Minh Chinh.

According to the 2019 Marsh-Microsoft Global Cyber Risk Perception survey, Vietnam is one of the three most vulnerable countries to malware threats in Asia Pacific.

Pham The Truong, CEO of Microsoft Vietnam, said GSP will allow the public security ministry determine how state agencies and businesses are attacked and offer timely solutions.

GSP participants currently include over 45 countries and international organizations represented by more than 90 agencies.

In late October, the Authority of Information Security said over 400,000 IP addresses in Vietnam are contaminated with malware from an advanced persistent threat (APT). It issued an urgent warning stating the attack occurred for possible financial and political aims.

The agency reported 4,625 cyber-attacks in the first nine months this year, down 43.8 percent from the same period in 2018.

Vietnam ranked 50th in 175 countries on cybersecurity in International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) 2018 survey. The country saw its 2018 index rise to 0.693 from 0.245 in 2017, when it ranked 101st in 195 countries.

The 50th spot means it is classified a country demonstrating deep commitment in all five pillars of Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), according to an ITU report. The index reflects member countries' commitment to legal measures, organizational measures, technology, capacity building, and cooperation.