The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Indika
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Friday Get Down at Indika - Before Party feat. DJ Konka
Different guest DJs are coming every week to play proper warm up vibes.
Thursday Wine & Cheese Night at Indika - Reggae Lovers Edition
Hang out in the garden with a glass of wine paired with delicious cheeses while listening to some great tunes.
Indik'Art Festival: Music, Art & Performances
Life painting, video projections and experimental music, to name but a few.
February 16, 2017 | 07:04 pm GMT+7
Indika Live Samba Concert
Come and enjoy the music of carnival.
February 08, 2017 | 01:40 pm GMT+7
Indika Live Gypsy Jazz Concert
Feel the rhythm and spend a chill evening with your friends.
February 03, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Indika Live Funk Concert
First live concert of a fresh collective of Saigon's musicians who play and improvised Soul and Funk.
January 10, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Indika: Live Flamenco Concert
Feel the passion on the guitar strings.
November 30, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7