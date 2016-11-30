VnExpress International
Friday Get Down at Indika - Before Party feat. DJ Konka

Different guest DJs are coming every week to play proper warm up vibes.

Thursday Wine & Cheese Night at Indika - Reggae Lovers Edition

Hang out in the garden with a glass of wine paired with delicious cheeses while listening to some great tunes.

Indik'Art Festival: Music, Art & Performances

Life painting, video projections and experimental music, to name but a few.
February 16, 2017 | 07:04 pm GMT+7

Indika Live Samba Concert

Come and enjoy the music of carnival.
February 08, 2017 | 01:40 pm GMT+7

Indika Live Gypsy Jazz Concert

Feel the rhythm and spend a chill evening with your friends.
February 03, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7

Indika Live Funk Concert

First live concert of a fresh collective of Saigon's musicians who play and improvised Soul and Funk.
January 10, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Indika: Live Flamenco Concert

Feel the passion on the guitar strings.
November 30, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
 
