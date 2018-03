Come to Indika for a chilled, cozy Thursday night - Special Reggae Lovers Edition! Featuring vegan cheese from Kashew Cheese and French cheese.

Pitcher of wine (red, white or rose) & cheese platter: VND300,000 ($13.14)



Cheese platter for 2: VND200,000 ($8.76)

Pitcher of wine: VND200,000

Glass of wine: VND80,000 ($3.5)



Food Happy Hour: 5p.m. to 8p.m. Pastas and sandwiches at VND80,000

Free Entrance