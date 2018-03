La Vache Qui Funk, a collective of Saigon's musicians who play Funky Covers and also improvised some Crazy solid Grooves. Get ready and come party with us -- La Vache Qui Funk is here to make you dance!!!

Come earlier to enjoy the Happy Hour on food: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - all sandwiches and pasta at VND80,000 ($3.54) only.

On stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. or more if the crowd wants more!

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.21). Free before 7p.m.