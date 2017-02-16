VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Indik'Art Festival: Music, Art & Performances

February 16, 2017 | 07:04 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Sun 19 Feb 2017
Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Life painting, video projections and experimental music, to name but a few.

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-6

Organised by Indik'Art to promote local and foreign talent and raise funds to support Vietnamese charities, this event will focus on performance and experimental art.

New artists are set to put on an exceptional exhibition from February 17-19.

Schedule:

10 a.m.: Life model workshop wit Dede la Plume (everyone welcome; begginers as much as pros)
Fee for material VND20,000 ($0.87)/person or bring your own material! Register here .

1 p.m.: Mutual life painting with Indik'Art artists and experimental music jam
2 p.m.: Body painting - Artists talk
3 p.m.: Video projections
3:30 p.m.: Acro Yoga workshop with Jades
5 p.m.: Live music with wonderful duo La Belle et La Bete
7 p.m.: Live performance by Dede la Plume and Brice
7:30 p.m.: More artist talks and auctions
8 p.m.: Surprise show by the Circus Community of Saigon

For your own delight, Art Brunch from 10 a.m. till 4. p.m. before the evening menu.

Entrance fee:
VND50,000 ($2.19) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
VND100,000 ($4.38) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tags: Indika Art festival music
 
Read more
Outcast Boho Market February 2017

Outcast Boho Market February 2017

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Katsura Yamauchi Jazz Improv // German DJ 'yet unseen' at Tadioto

Katsura Yamauchi Jazz Improv // German DJ 'yet unseen' at Tadioto

Musique du Temple Communal

Musique du Temple Communal

Exhibition Opening Invitations

Exhibition Opening Invitations

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Mentorship: Revealing an Artistic Practice

Mentorship: Revealing an Artistic Practice

Hanoi Rock City Live: A tribute to Guns N' Roses

Hanoi Rock City Live: A tribute to Guns N' Roses

 
go to top