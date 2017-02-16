Indik'Art Festival: Music, Art & Performances

Organised by Indik'Art to promote local and foreign talent and raise funds to support Vietnamese charities, this event will focus on performance and experimental art.



New artists are set to put on an exceptional exhibition from February 17-19.

Schedule:

10 a.m.: Life model workshop wit Dede la Plume (everyone welcome; begginers as much as pros)

Fee for material VND20,000 ($0.87)/person or bring your own material! Register here .

1 p.m.: Mutual life painting with Indik'Art artists and experimental music jam

2 p.m.: Body painting - Artists talk

3 p.m.: Video projections

3:30 p.m.: Acro Yoga workshop with Jades

5 p.m.: Live music with wonderful duo La Belle et La Bete

7 p.m.: Live performance by Dede la Plume and Brice

7:30 p.m.: More artist talks and auctions

8 p.m.: Surprise show by the Circus Community of Saigon



For your own delight, Art Brunch from 10 a.m. till 4. p.m. before the evening menu.

Entrance fee:

VND50,000 ($2.19) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VND100,000 ($4.38) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.