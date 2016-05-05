The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Feel the burn: Experts warn of more deadly heat waves for Vietnam
Climate change will be scorching the earth by the end of the century, with tropical countries worst at risk, researchers say.
How cool for the summer are you?
Water is the savior as it's now hot and sunny for most of the world. Unless you're in Antarctica or Australia.
Historic wildfire wipes out massive area in Hanoi forest
A large chunk of the forest was destroyed in the most devastating wildfire of the city’s history.
June 06, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Hanoians get inventive during record heat wave
Dorm students and tuk-tuk drivers are turning to cheap, creative solutions for relief from record temperatures in the capital.
June 05, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Power consumption hits record high as Vietnam swelters under heat wave
Air conditioners and fans have been going at full blast as locals take cover.
June 05, 2017 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
The rule of Vietnamese summer: See water, jump in
Intense heat in central and northern parts of the country has sent droves to beaches, lakes and waterparks.
June 05, 2017 | 11:33 am GMT+7
Families scramble for relief as summer heat scorches Hanoi
Many have fled to the countryside as the capital city is set to become a frying pan this weekend.
June 03, 2017 | 12:59 pm GMT+7
Hanoi sweats through hottest day in decades
Wondering why the traffic seems so quiet? Well here's your answer.
June 02, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
Oh the things you do to beat the heat in Saigon
Summer is not going easy on the southern city.
April 15, 2017 | 01:16 pm GMT+7
Too hot to work: Vietnam to lose $85bn in labor productivity by 2030
“Work in the sun adds to the heat exposure and creates higher hourly losses.”
July 27, 2016 | 06:30 am GMT+7
Saigoneers struggle to survive in burning heat
Saigon is going through an intense heat wave with temperatures up to 39 degrees C (102 degrees F).
May 06, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7
