Summer heat prompts predawn start to Hanoi construction work

A group of workers for a construction project in Ha Dong District wake up every day at 3 a.m. to make it to work on time. In their makeshift, stuffy shack, they have a super early breakfast together and divide shifts between themselves before the day begins.

The workers, who came from different localities, work all day and only return to the shack to sleep at night. To cope with the summer heat, they use a mist-spraying system to cool themselves down inside the shack.