Locals strip off the heat at Ke Go Reservoir

By Duc Hung   June 27, 2020 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Amid the scorching weather, many rushed to Ke Go Reservoir in the north-central province of Ha Tinh to give themselves a cooldown.
Ke Go Reservoir in Cam Xuyen District has one main dam and 10 smaller equivalents. With a capacity of 300 million cubic meters, it is one of the country's biggest reservoirs.

This has been a favored cooldown spot for locals during sizzling summer days since mid-May.

At 5 p.m. every day, locals from communes like Cam My and Cam Thach carry their life jackets and floaties to the resevoir.

Small children are equipped with life jackets before having a splash.

Eight-year-old Nguyen Van Hieu from Cam My Commune said: “My family comes here every afternoon. The water is clean and cool. I was told by my parents to swim near the shore."

Some youngsters don’t wear life jackets when they enter the water.

Ke Go boasts a shore made of concrete, perfect for a post swim chill.

On Wednesday afternoon, 50 swimmers of all ages came for a dip. The water three to five meters from shore is only 50-100 cm deep.

At 6 p.m., dozens of swimmers still enjoy the soothing waters.

Since Monday, Ha Tinh Province has suffered hot weather with many places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Many youngsters use wood panels to practice swimming.

A three-year-old girl practices swimming in a life jacket, under parental supervision.

People come here not only to swim but also to have fun, like this boy doing a flip.

Some youngsters even use a four-meter-long stick to propel themselves into the water.

Although authorities prohibiting swimming in Ke Go, locals pay little heed. According to the weather forecast, such intense heat will last until the end of this week.

