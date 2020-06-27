Locals strip off the heat at Ke Go Reservoir

Ke Go Reservoir in Cam Xuyen District has one main dam and 10 smaller equivalents. With a capacity of 300 million cubic meters, it is one of the country's biggest reservoirs.
This has been a favored cooldown spot for locals during sizzling summer days since mid-May.
At 5 p.m. every day, locals from communes like Cam My and Cam Thach carry their life jackets and floaties to the resevoir.
Small children are equipped with life jackets before having a splash.
Eight-year-old Nguyen Van Hieu from Cam My Commune said: “My family comes here every afternoon. The water is clean and cool. I was told by my parents to swim near the shore."
On Wednesday afternoon, 50 swimmers of all ages came for a dip. The water three to five meters from shore is only 50-100 cm deep.
At 6 p.m., dozens of swimmers still enjoy the soothing waters.
Since Monday, Ha Tinh Province has suffered hot weather with many places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.