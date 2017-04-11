VnExpress International
American man brings riot of color to Hanoi alley

Pink, blue, green, and purple. Scott Matt gave an Old Quarter alley a new look; and people LOVE it.

2 dead after 3-storey colonial house collapses in Hanoi

The accident took place while construction on the next-door building was underway.
 
