VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Han River
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Da Nang leader takes responsibility for fatal shipwreck tragedy

Leader of the popular tourist city of Da Nang said he takes responsibility for the cruise ship that sank on Han River last Saturday, causing the ...

Da Nang dismisses state officials after fatal shipwreck

Authorities in Da Nang have fired several officials after a ship sank on the Han River on June 4, causing the ...

What caused Da Nang cruise ship tragedy?

The ship's capacity was 28 but it was carrying 56 people, including crew members. Passengers gathered on one side of the ship to enjoy the view of the Han River at night caused ...
June 06, 2016 | 05:20 pm GMT+7

3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

At least three tourists, including two children and an adult, are said to remain missing while 43 others have been rescued after a cruise ship carrying them overturned on Han ...
June 04, 2016 | 10:12 pm GMT+7
 
go to top