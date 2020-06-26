Paddlers clear litter from Da Nang river

The campaign was initiated by Dao Dang Cong Trung, 41, who spends most of his spare time collecting trash along roads leading to Son Tra Peninsula, heart of the coastal city. Trung started offering cruise tours on Han River and in the waters off the coast of Da Nang in 2010.



Like many popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, Da Nang, the country’s third largest city, has been hurt by waste generation and coral damage due to its tourism boom.