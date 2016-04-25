VnExpress International
Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea demarcation and maritime cooperation

Both sides agreed to follow common perceptions on sea-related issues agreed upon by their leaders.

Vietnam protests over Chinese live-fire drill in seized island

The objection came just several days after Hanoi bristled at Beijing’s military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Vietnam tells China to stop military drills in Gulf of Tonkin

Vietnam's foreign ministry asked China not to repeat such activities, which complicate the situation in the East Sea.
August 31, 2017 | 10:52 pm GMT+7

Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

It's been a double loss for Vietnam's Air Defense in one week. On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. Out of two pilots on ...
June 20, 2016 | 08:51 pm GMT+7

Missing CASA search plane - What we know so far

The CASA-212 search plane carrying nine people crashed on June 16 while it was searching for the missing Su-30 fighter jet and pilot in the Gulf of Tonkin. CASA debris was found ...
June 19, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7

China deploys 8 vessels, 2 helicopters to search for Vietnam’s missing plane

China has sent eight ships and two helicopterss to help Vietnam find a CASA coast guard plane that crashed with nine people aboard while looking for the missing Su-30 fighter jet ...
June 19, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7

Search for Vietnamese missing aircraft and pilots faces adverse weather

Vietnam’s military and civil forces have met with big waves and other adverse weather conditions at sea while searching for the two missing aircraft and 9 military personnel.
June 18, 2016 | 10:12 pm GMT+7

Vietnam, China conclude 11th joint fishing patrol in Gulf of Tonkin

Two coast guard vessels from Vietnam and two from China have wrapped up their 11th annual joint fishing patrol of common fishing grounds in the Gulf of Tonkin, the Vietnamese ...
April 25, 2016 | 11:18 am GMT+7
 
