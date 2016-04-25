Vietnam, China conclude 11th joint fishing patrol in Gulf of Tonkin

The patrol is aimed at ensuring security and order in the area and encouraging fishermen to abide by both countries’ laws on fishing and marine resources. This joint patrol, that ran from April 17 to 23, is the longest in terms of time and distance since the first joint patrol in 2006.

Colonel Pham Kim Hau, deputy commander and chief of staff of the Vietnam Coast Guard, led the Vietnamese force. He said that during the joint patrol, the two sides frankly discussed the situation facing fishermen in the Gulf of Tonkin; security, order and safety in not only the Gulf of Tonkin but also other maritime areas; dealing with fishermen who violate agreements in a fair manner; educating fishermen to ensure they abide by the law and regulations agreed by the two sides; and creating favorable conditions for the two countries’ coast guard forces to cooperate not only in the Gulf of Tonkin but also in other areas.

Below are some photos taken during the joint patrol.

Vietnamese coast guards on board one of the Chinese coast guard ships

Receiving Chinese coast guards on board ship 8002

Vietnamese and Chinese coast guards during the patrol

Inspecting a Vietnamese fishing boat