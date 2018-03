Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

It's been a double loss for Vietnam's Air Defense in one week. On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. Out of two pilots on board, only one made it alive. Two days later, a CASA-212-40 with nine people on board went missing while searching for the Su-30MK2.