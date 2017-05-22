The most read Vietnamese newspaper
A million ways to light up for the Lunar New Year
Eating fire in Manila or ringing a bell 108 times in New York were things people do to welcome the Year of the Dog.
Fireworks light up the sky as Vietnam welcomes Lunar New Year
Vietnamese across the country greeted the new lunar year with fireworks, traditional food offerings and prayers ...
Hanoi charges $66 for a peep of Lunar New Year fireworks
High buildings in the city's downtown are all ready for a countdown party.
February 15, 2018 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Following Saigon, Hanoi to bring back fireworks for Lunar New Year
Real fireworks are returning to the capital for Tet after being replaced by on-screen fireworks last year.
January 13, 2018 | 08:32 am GMT+7
Fireworks return as Vietnam welcomes 2018
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City's walking streets were both packed as people came out on New Year's Eve.
January 01, 2018 | 07:52 am GMT+7
Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South
Time to put your party hats on because the New Year is nearly here.
December 31, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Government greenlights HCMC's new year fireworks shows
The city will have four fireworks shows on New Year's Eve and another six have been approved for the Lunar New Year.
December 30, 2017 | 10:04 pm GMT+7
Saigon prepares for not one, but four New Year fireworks shows
Major Vietnamese cities, including Saigon, went fireworks-free last year following the Communist Party’s call for austerity.
December 26, 2017 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
22 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve
The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of Remedios takes place every Dec. 24 and draws thousands of Cubans and some tourists.
December 26, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Saigon to reinstate New Year fireworks show after a thrifty year
Vietnam went fireworks-free last year after the Communist Party called for austerity to help the poor and flood victims.
December 23, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon lights the fuse for return of National Day fireworks
The city's skies will once again be lit up in an effort to boost tourism.
August 30, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Fireworks fest continues in central Vietnam with mesmerizing shows
Pyro teams from Japan and Switzerland competed as the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival resumed during the weekend.
May 22, 2017 | 01:26 pm GMT+7
Fireworks festival explodes into life in Da Nang
The central resort city kicked off its two-month international fireworks festival on Sunday night, luring tens of thousands of pyro-lovers.
May 01, 2017 | 11:09 am GMT+7
Da Nang counts down to much-awaited fireworks shows
The central resort city expects the international festival to leave more than 100,000 visitors in awe.
April 28, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
Saigon plans fireworks, monthly events to boost tourism
Mark your calendar: April 30 in HCMC for firework displays and light art show on Saigon River.
April 14, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
