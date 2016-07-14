The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ferry
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
More than 80 people on missing Kiribati ferry, search for survivors continues
Australian and U.S. planes are scouring the central Pacific ocean for survivors, more than a week after it sunk.
Ferries to Phu Quoc suspended due to bad weather
The vessels will resume transport when the weather calms down.
Ho Chi Minh City's 3 ambitious public transport projects
Experts have been calling for a ban on motorbikes in the city and the authorities have plans for three alternatives to the two-wheeler.
May 01, 2017 | 10:09 pm GMT+7
Salvaged South Korean ferry is brought to port
Drone footage shows an aerial view of the salvaged South Korean ferry that sunk three years ago, killing more than 300 people, as it is brought to port.
March 31, 2017 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
South Korea tests raising of sunken ferry, three years after disaster
First step in an attempt to bring final closure to the country's worst-ever maritime tragedy.
March 22, 2017 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes
Overcrowding is a factor.
September 22, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Thais search for missing as 15 die in pilgrim boat accident
At least 15 people were killed and 15 are still missing.
September 19, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City to invest $255 mln on Dong Nai bridge connection
Commuters will soon be able to ditch waterway trasport.
July 14, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter