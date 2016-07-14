VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City to invest $255 mln on Dong Nai bridge connection

By An Hong   July 14, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

Commuters will soon be able to ditch waterway trasport.

Ho Chi Minh City will build a bridge to replace the Cat Lai Ferry that links the southern business hub with nearby Dong Nai province and the coastal city of Vung Tau, the government’s online news portal has reported.

The bridge will be four kilometers long with four lanes for vehicles.

The city will invest an estimated VND5.7 trillion ($255 million) on the project, 21 percent of which will go to land clearance compensation.

The project is part of the city’s efforts to boost transport infrastructure over the next four years, especially now the government has approved the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.

The airport, which will be kicked off in 2019, is expected to receive 100 million passengers per year, reducing the mounting pressure on the already overloaded Tan Son Nhat International Airport in central Ho Chi Minh City.

The Cat Lai Ferry, which carries on average 50,000 passengers per day and up to 100,000 on peak days, plays a critical role in connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the nearby provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

In 2013, local authorities had to expand the terminal to cope with rising passenger numbers, which have been going up by 10-15 percent annually.

The expansion cost VND100 billion ($4.5 million). It also increased the capacity to 100,000 passengers per day and cut waiting times by half, according to Vietnam News.

