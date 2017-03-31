VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Salvaged South Korean ferry is brought to port

By Reuters   March 31, 2017 | 04:27 pm GMT+7

Drone footage shows an aerial view of the salvaged South Korean ferry that sunk three years ago, killing more than 300 people, as it is brought to port.

Drone footage showed aerial views of a salvaged South Korean ferry that sunk three years ago being brought to Mokpo port on a semi-submersible vessel on Friday.

Salvagers started to bring up the vessel, which had been lying on its side at a depth of 44 meters (144 feet), late on Wednesday.

The ferry, was structurally unsound, overloaded and traveling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank during a routine voyage off the southwest coast on April 16, 2014. The accident killed 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, nine people remain missing.

The botched rescue and toll of children in one of Asia's most technically advanced economies shocked and angered the country, with much of the ire focusing on former President Park Geun-hye and her administration at the time.

Related News:
Tags: South Korea ferry accident death
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top