Salvaged South Korean ferry is brought to port

Drone footage showed aerial views of a salvaged South Korean ferry that sunk three years ago being brought to Mokpo port on a semi-submersible vessel on Friday.

Salvagers started to bring up the vessel, which had been lying on its side at a depth of 44 meters (144 feet), late on Wednesday.

The ferry, was structurally unsound, overloaded and traveling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank during a routine voyage off the southwest coast on April 16, 2014. The accident killed 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, nine people remain missing.

The botched rescue and toll of children in one of Asia's most technically advanced economies shocked and angered the country, with much of the ire focusing on former President Park Geun-hye and her administration at the time.