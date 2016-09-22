VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes

By Reuters/Ruma Paul   September 22, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes
A man mourns after a ferry sank in the southern district of Barisal, Bangladesh, September 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Overcrowding is a factor.

Bangladeshi rescue workers have recovered 18 bodies since an overcrowded ferry capsized on Wednesday under the weight of a collapsing river bank, police said on Thursday.

Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.

bangladesh-finds-18-bodies-after-ferry-capsizes

Rescue workers recover a dead body after a ferry sank in the southern district of Barisal, Bangladesh, September 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Overcrowding is a common factor but little is done to improve safety even though the government continually vows to toughen regulations.

The accident happened in the southern district of Barisal.

bangladesh-finds-18-bodies-after-ferry-capsizes-1

Rescue workers look for survivors after a ferry sank in the southern district of Barisal, Bangladesh, September 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Related news:

> 3 remain missing, 43 rescued after cruise ship capsized on river in Da Nang

> Da Nang presses charges against cruise company after fatal capsize

Tags: Bangladesh ferry capsized
Read more
Yahoo is sued for gross negligence over unprecedented hacking

Yahoo is sued for gross negligence over unprecedented hacking

Yahoo confirmed the world's biggest known cyber breach

Yahoo confirmed the world's biggest known cyber breach

Uber rival Grab partners with driverless car firm in Singapore

Uber rival Grab partners with driverless car firm in Singapore

Death toll rises to 52 after migrant boat capsizes off Egypt

Death toll rises to 52 after migrant boat capsizes off Egypt

Just do it: Chinese city tells cadres to set example and have second child

Just do it: Chinese city tells cadres to set example and have second child

Oxford ranked as world's top university - Times Higher Education

Oxford ranked as world's top university - Times Higher Education

Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43

Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43

Indonesia rejects US research estimate of 100,000 'haze' deaths

Indonesia rejects US research estimate of 100,000 'haze' deaths

 
go to top