bangladesh-finds-18-bodies-after-ferry-capsizes

A man mourns after a ferry sank in the southern district of Barisal, Bangladesh, September 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Bangladeshi rescue workers have recovered 18 bodies since an overcrowded ferry capsized on Wednesday under the weight of a collapsing river bank, police said on Thursday.

Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.

Rescue workers recover a dead body after a ferry sank in the southern district of Barisal, Bangladesh, September 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

Overcrowding is a common factor but little is done to improve safety even though the government continually vows to toughen regulations.

The accident happened in the southern district of Barisal.

Rescue workers look for survivors after a ferry sank in the southern district of Barisal, Bangladesh, September 21, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

