How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese

An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.

Vietnamese millennials, the couch potato generation

Not having enough exercise is one of the 10 leading risk factors for global mortality.

Japan to boost role in flashpoint waters with training patrols with U.S.

Japan is increasing its engagement in South China Sea.
September 16, 2016 | 08:57 am GMT+7

How much exercise will lower chronic disease risk?

Daily exercise needed to lower the risk of five studied diseases by at least 20 percent is higher than the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization.
August 10, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7

U.S. aircraft carriers start drills off Philippines

Two U.S. aircraft carriers have started exercises in the Philippine Sea, defense officials said Sunday, as Washington's close ally Manila faces growing pressure from Beijing in ...
June 20, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7

Russia holds large scale military drills in south

Russia's air force holds large-scale exercises including with fighter jets in the country's south, as Russian President Vladimir Putin makes beefing up the military a national ...
April 24, 2016 | 08:29 am GMT+7
 
